What we're hearing about a potential transfer target

What we're hearing about a potential transfer targetby: Keith Niebuhr5 hours agoOn3KeithRead In AppOct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images It wouldn't be a surprise if Auburn junior receiver Eric Singleton entered the NCAA transfer portal in the coming days. If he does, Florida would be a team to watch.