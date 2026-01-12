Where ESPN ranks Florida's Aaron Philo among transfer quarterbacks

Last week, Florida added an important piece to its quarterback room with the addition of Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo. ESPN views the move as one of the more notable quarterback transfers nationally.

When ranking the top quarterback transfers for this cycle, ESPN put Philo at No. 12. The list evaluated production, upside and long-term value, placing Philo in the top half of available portal quarterbacks.. He arrives at Florida with three years of eligibility remaining after spending two seasons at Georgia Tech.

While his game experience was limited, ESPN noted that he “played extremely well in relief” of starter Haynes King and was “clearly in line to be the Yellow Jackets’ starter in 2026.”

In his first career start, Philo threw for 373 yards on 21-of-28 passing in a 59-12 win over Gardner-Webb. Over two seasons, he produced 1,033 total yards and three touchdowns. ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill said Philo’s numbers may be modest but emphasized that he “played at a high level” when called upon, adding that he is “a very efficient and accurate passer,” even if he is not the runner King was.

ESPN also highlighted the fit at Florida, noting that once Philo entered the portal, it became clear he would reunite with offensive coordinato Buster Faulkner.

With three seasons still ahead of him, ESPN pointed out that Philo has a chance to be “a foundational player” for Jon Sumrall, especially while working with a young group of receivers and a roster that was upgraded through the transfer portal.

Philo’s ranking reflects Florida’s belief that he can develop into a long-term answer while providing stability for a program undergoing transition.

ESPN’s transfer quarterback rankings (Top 20)

1. Brendan Sorsby — Texas Tech

2. Sam Leavitt — Undecided

3. Drew Mestemaker — Oklahoma State

4. Byrum Brown — Auburn

5. Josh Hoover — Indiana

6. Rocco Becht — Penn State

7. Dylan Raiola — Undecided

8. DJ Lagway — Baylor

9. Kenny Minchey — Kentucky

10. Jaden Craig — TCU

11. Aidan Chiles — Northwestern

12. Aaron Philo — Florida

13. Deuce Knight — Ole Miss

14. Austin Simmons — Missouri

15. Colton Joseph — Wisconsin

16. Anthony Colandrea — Nebraska

17. Husan Longstreet — USC

18. Beau Pribula — Missouri

19. Alonza Barnett III — UCF

20. Ethan Grunkemeyer — Undecided

