Where ESPN slots Florida after lopsided win in Tampa
The Florida Gators made a loud statement Friday night in Tampa, rolling past Prairie View A&M Panthers in a 114-55 blowout.
As a No. 1 seed, Florida delivered one of the most dominant performances in recent memory, overwhelming Prairie View A&M for much of the contest. The Gators now turn to Sunday’s Round of 32 matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with tip set for 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS.
Following that result, ESPN ranked Florida No. 3 among the 32 teams still standing, reinforcing just how strong this group looks heading into the next round.
Here’s what ESPN had to say about Florida:
“The Gators’ 39-point halftime advantage over Prairie View A&M is tied for the second largest lead at the break in NCAA tournament history, per ESPN Research. Their performance is also an extension of their near-flawless finish to the 2025-26 season. Florida has won 13 of its past 14 games, including 12 straight before a loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament semifinal. Seven of those were won by 19 or more points, including a 100-77 win over Alabama on Feb. 1 and an 111-77 rout of Arkansas on Feb. 28. No team in America is playing better.”
Florida now heads into Sunday with serious momentum. A win over Iowa would push the Gators into the Sweet 16 and keep one of the hottest teams in the field rolling.
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ESPN’s rankings of the remaining 32 teams
1. Arizona Wildcats
2. Duke Blue Devils
3. Florida Gators
4. Michigan Wolverines
5. Houston Cougars
6. Iowa State Cyclones
7. Illinois Fighting Illini
8. Purdue Boilermakers
9. St. John’s Red Storm
10. UConn Huskies
11. Michigan State Spartans
12. Arkansas Razorbacks
13. Nebraska Cornhuskers
14. Vanderbilt Commodores
15. Virginia Cavaliers
16. Gonzaga Bulldogs
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
18. Texas Tech Red Raiders
19. Kansas Jayhawks
20. Kentucky Wildcats
21. Tennessee Volunteers
22. Louisville Cardinals
23. Miami Hurricanes
24. UCLA Bruins
25. Saint Louis Billikens
26. VCU Rams
27. Utah State Aggies
28. Texas A&M Aggies
29. TCU Horned Frogs
30. Iowa Hawkeyes
31. Texas Longhorns
32. High Point Panthers
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