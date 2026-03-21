Where ESPN slots Florida after lopsided win in Tampa

The Florida Gators made a loud statement Friday night in Tampa, rolling past Prairie View A&M Panthers in a 114-55 blowout.

As a No. 1 seed, Florida delivered one of the most dominant performances in recent memory, overwhelming Prairie View A&M for much of the contest. The Gators now turn to Sunday’s Round of 32 matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with tip set for 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS.

Following that result, ESPN ranked Florida No. 3 among the 32 teams still standing, reinforcing just how strong this group looks heading into the next round.

Here’s what ESPN had to say about Florida:

“The Gators’ 39-point halftime advantage over Prairie View A&M is tied for the second largest lead at the break in NCAA tournament history, per ESPN Research. Their performance is also an extension of their near-flawless finish to the 2025-26 season. Florida has won 13 of its past 14 games, including 12 straight before a loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament semifinal. Seven of those were won by 19 or more points, including a 100-77 win over Alabama on Feb. 1 and an 111-77 rout of Arkansas on Feb. 28. No team in America is playing better.”

Florida now heads into Sunday with serious momentum. A win over Iowa would push the Gators into the Sweet 16 and keep one of the hottest teams in the field rolling.

ESPN’s rankings of the remaining 32 teams

1. Arizona Wildcats

2. Duke Blue Devils

3. Florida Gators

4. Michigan Wolverines

5. Houston Cougars

6. Iowa State Cyclones

7. Illinois Fighting Illini

8. Purdue Boilermakers

9. St. John’s Red Storm

10. UConn Huskies

11. Michigan State Spartans

12. Arkansas Razorbacks

13. Nebraska Cornhuskers

14. Vanderbilt Commodores

15. Virginia Cavaliers

16. Gonzaga Bulldogs

17. Alabama Crimson Tide

18. Texas Tech Red Raiders

19. Kansas Jayhawks

20. Kentucky Wildcats

21. Tennessee Volunteers

22. Louisville Cardinals

23. Miami Hurricanes

24. UCLA Bruins

25. Saint Louis Billikens

26. VCU Rams

27. Utah State Aggies

28. Texas A&M Aggies

29. TCU Horned Frogs

30. Iowa Hawkeyes

31. Texas Longhorns

32. High Point Panthers

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