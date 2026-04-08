Where UF finished in final polls, plus way-too-early rankings for 2026-27

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators finished in the top 10 of the final rankings this week. And for next year, UF is already being projected as a preseason top-five team.

Florida (27-8, 16-2 SEC) came in at No. 9 in the last top 25 polls from both the Associate Press and USA Today, dropping five spots from its previous ranking before the NCAA Tournament.

UF earned a No. 1 seed for the second year in a row and lost in the Round of 32 to Iowa, which advanced to the Elite Eight and finished No. 15 in the AP poll. The SEC had six ranked teams.

The Gators won the league for the first time since 2014 and closed out the regular season with an 11-game streak (reached 12) and wins in 16 of the last 17 games on their 2025-26 schedule.

Todd Golden won SEC Coach of the Year, Rueben Chinyelu collected multiple national and SEC Defensive Player of the Year awards, Thomas Haugh was a consensus All-American and first-SEC All-SEC selection, Alex Condon earned second-team All-SEC honors (AP) and Urban Klavzar was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year.

Given the possibility of retaining those players, with Haugh being the most likely to leave, multiple publications have the Gators projected as a preseason top-five team. During his recent appearance on the Field of 68, Golden was asked where his squad should be ranked heading into next season.

“I think we’re trending to be a top-15ish team right now. If some things swing our way, we could be a top-10ish team here in a couple weeks,” Golden said.

RELATED: Florida staff details strategy for roster retention, portal recruiting

Way-too-early rankings for 2026-27

On3: No. 4

“Florida has plenty talent set to return for the 2026-27 season, potentially bringing back valuable pieces to the backcourt and frontcourt. Even likely to lose some talent to the NBA Draft, they have enough to compete at the top of the sport.” — James Fletcher III

ESPN: No. 3

“Will coach Todd Golden be able to run it back for a third consecutive season with the frontcourt duo of Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu? Condon is projected in a similar draft range to last season, when he opted to return to Gainesville. Chinyelu really began to hit his offensive stride in SEC play this past season. If both return, look out. Boogie Fland is already set to come back, while Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown both saw their roles expand as the season progressed. Expect the Gators to be aggressive in the transfer portal for a shotmaking wing.” — Jeff Borzello

The Athletic: No. 4

“The Gators will likely add some portal help and one or two of those additions could be starter-level guards, along with some added depth to the frontcourt. Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu are projected back because they can likely make more next year at Florida than the NBA. Condon is probably more up in the air than Chinyelu. If they’re both back, that’ll likely be the best starting frontcourt in the country. The Gators could roll this roster out and likely be preseason top 10 without any additions, and that has to be a great feeling for coach Todd Golden. They’re in an excellent starting spot.” — CJ Moore

USA Today: No. 4

“The key question for the Gators is whether Alex Condon will return for another season. He stands to be one of the top players in the SEC and would have Rueben Chinyelu alongside him up front. Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar are confirmed returner and bring scoring punch and experience in the backcourt. A couple of transfer adds puts Florida back in title contention.” — Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg

CBS Sports: No. 2

“This ranking is based on the Gators returning five of the top seven scorers — specifically Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown — from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 7-foot center Jones Lay.” — Gary Parrish

Jon Rothstein: No. 2

Bleacher Report: No. 8

“Of the teams in our top 25, Florida’s roster outlook is the biggest unknown of all. Boogie Fland and Urban Klavzar are returning to the backcourt, but everything else is pretty up in the air with (thus far) no incoming freshmen of note. But after back-to-back years as No. 1 seeds, including that national championship in 2025, let’s put some faith in Todd Golden’s ability to construct a winner via the portal or late recruiting additions.” — Kerry Miller