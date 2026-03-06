Where Florida Gators QBs are in ESPN's pre-spring QB rankings

Spring practice has started at some schools and is about to begin at others. With that in mind, ESPN.com has revealed its pre-spring QB rankings for all 68 Power 4 college football teams.

Wrote Bill Connelly: “On a couple of different occasions during the 2025 season, I ranked all 68 power-conference quarterbacks based on stats, trends and recent performances. Let’s do that again. We have at least a reasonable idea of who will start for most of the teams on the current power-conference rosters, so let’s take the next logical step. There they are, Nos. 1-68, heading into spring ball.”

Connelly has CJ Carr of Notre Dame in the top spot followed by Ohio State’s Julian Sayin at No. 2 and Trinidad Chambliss at No. 3.

The Florida Gators’ QB job is up for grabs, but Connelly placed Aaron Philo, a first-year transfer from Georgia Tech, in the No. 43 spot. And here’s what he said:

2025 stat line (Georgia Tech): 73.1 QBR, 373 passing yards, one TD, one INT, 75.0% completion rate, 17.8 yards per completion

Another small-sample god, Philo showed loads of potential in two years backing up Haynes King, but his only start was against Gardner-Webb; now, if he beats out a couple of four-star youngsters (namely, redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr.), he’ll take on Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas, Oklahoma and quite a few other high-level defenses. He could be great, but there are no guarantees.

There are 2 top contenders to be QB1 of the Florida Gators

Philo and Jones are considered the top two players to be QB1 in 2026 for the Gators.

While backing up Haynes King—who finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting last season at Georgia Tech—Philo completed 59 of 102 passes (57.8%) for 938 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 95 rushing yards combined across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Although his opportunities at Georgia Tech were somewhat limited, Philo capitalized when they came. As a true freshman, he threw for 67 yards during a 28–23 upset of No. 4 Miami. The following game, he completed 19 of 33 passes for 265 yards to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 30–29 win over NC State.

Jones, former 4-star recruit, finished his prep career 451-of-760 passing for 7,197 yards, 75 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. His junior season in 2023 was his most complete: 60.6 percent passing, 3,195 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, culminating in a state runner-up finish.

Jone, while playing at Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin, entered 2024 with championship expectations, but adversity struck early. In Week 2, he suffered a broken fibula and torn ligaments in his left leg, sidelining him for the remainder of his senior season. He enrolled at Florida in January 2025 and remained limited during spring practices as he recovered.

Even so, Jones opened the season in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind DJ Lagway as a true freshman. In two appearances, Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns — modest numbers, but meaningful progress.

Lagway is No. 40 on the list.