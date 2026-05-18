Where Florida is ranked in the final regular season polls

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators baseball team moved up a spot in one of the top 25 polls following their series sweep at LSU. D1Baseball now has UF ranked No. 18 after being 19th last week.

Florida (37-18, 18-12 SEC) stayed put at No. 9 in the Baseball America poll. The Gators now own a five-game winning streak against LSU for the first time in program history, and all have come in Baton Rouge.

UF opened the series with an 11-8 win over the Tigers on a Thursday night. Ethan Surowiec hit his first career grand slam in the first inning, and the Gators took a commanding 6-0 lead after one.

RELATED: Grand slam propels Florida Gators to series-opening win at LSU

Florida then took the series on Friday with an 11-1 run-rule victory in seven innings. The team hit four home runs and Liam Peterson pitching a complete game to earn his first win in 11 starts.

RELATED: Florida Gators baseball run rules LSU with 11-1 win to take series

The Gators picked up their third sweep in SEC play with a 15-8 game over LSU. After the Tigers cut their deficit to 9-8, Hayden Yost hit his third homer in the ninth and UF scored six runs late.

“I couldn’t be happier for him,” Gators coach Kevin O’Sullivan said of Yost. “He had three home runs, and Cade had two, so when you can get that type of production from your eight- and nine-hole hitters, obviously, that thing we talked about all along is we’ve got some length in the lineup. Really pleased with how we swung the bat.”

RELATED: Florida Gators hit five home runs to sweep LSU with a 15-11 win

Florida hit five home runs on Saturday and 10 for the series. The team also finished with a season-high 18 hits in the finale, and the 15 runs scored in the game marked the most in SEC play.

UF is the No. 5 seed in 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament and will face the winner of No. 12 seed Vanderbilt vs. No. 13 seed Kentucky on Wednesday in the second game of the day in Hoover, Ala.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!