Wyatt Langford is an AL MVP sleeper pick: ESPN

Former Florida Gators star Wyatt Langford is coming off a strong second season in the majors, and expectations are beginning to rise. One major media outlet has now identified him as a potential sleeper pick for American League MVP honors in 2026.

Bradford Doolittle of ESPN made the case clearly:

“It’s not hard to make a case that Langford is the one sleeper MVP candidate we seem to have forgotten to talk about. And Langford, more prone to lead by example than by oratory, isn’t likely to remind us with anything other than his play.”

The No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Langford made his MLB debut on March 28, 2024. As a rookie, he posted a .253/.325/.415 slash line with 16 home runs across 134 games, showing early signs of his potential.

Wyatt Langford is coming off a promising season

He followed that up with a productive sophomore campaign in 2025, slashing .241/.344/.431 with a .775 OPS, 22 home runs, and 22 stolen bases—again in 134 games. His all-around performance earned him Rangers Player of the Year honors, making him the youngest recipient of the award since 1995.

Now entering his age-24 season, Langford appears poised to take another step forward in 2026.

The buzz is already building. SI.com’s Maria Aldrich has predicted a breakout season, while ESPN recently ranked him No. 39 on its list of the top 100 players in baseball. Doolittle believes even that ranking may undervalue Langford’s trajectory.

He wrote the following:

“When ESPN released its most recent ranking of the top 100 players in baseball, Langford landed at No. 39. That’s pretty good, but there are a lot of reasons to think he was underrated.

First of all, that ranking places Langford 17th among AL players. As mentioned, he was 12th last season by bWAR, and that was despite missing 28 games because of injury. Second, and more importantly, he’s only 24 — still in the phase of his career where we can expect his trajectory to continue upward.

The numbers tell the story of Wyatt Langford‘s productivity and potential

Under the radar or not, Langford’s sophomore season was pretty special. That 5.6 bWAR was the 93rd best by a position player in his age-23 season — out of 7,757 such seasons. The number marks Langford as All-Star caliber, even as he continues to wait for his first actual Midsummer Classic selection.

The betting markets don’t agree precisely on Langford’s MVP hopes, but a consensus estimate gives him about a 2.2% chance to win. In other words, he’s getting overlooked there, too. Everyone is sleeping on the guy.

There is a lot of history of players of Langford’s age and performance level turning into superstars in their age-24 seasons. (Bobby) Witt is one of them, going from 4.3 bWAR in his age-23 season to 9.4 the following campaign and a second-place finish in MVP voting. The history of age-23 players who have a bWAR of 4 or better would suggest Langford has about a 17% chance to jump over the seven-win level.”

Could a jump in performance be coming?

With that kind of foundation, the next question becomes obvious: what does Langford need to do to elevate his game even further?

Doolittle offered a clear answer: “This cross section of skills makes Langford a high-floor player who provides first-division value even when his slash line isn’t popping. Now he just needs to attack his hit tool,” Doolittle wrote. “Langford’s career average is a middling .247, and his strikeout rate went up in his sophomore year. But the overall profile is stronger and getting stronger, so expect him to feature prominently in the upper third of the Texas lineup.

Doolittle concluded his article, by noting this:

“Within the industry, both the Rangers and the teams they play are very aware of what Langford is — and what he can become.”