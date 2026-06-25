Xaivian Lee agrees to Exhibit 10 deal with Cavaliers: Report

Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee, who went unselected in the NBA Draft this week, has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com.

An Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year, non-guaranteed NBA minimum-salary contract that invites a player to training camp. It is often utilized by franchises to evaluate undrafted rookies along with fringe players and allows them to retain the player’s G League rights if they are waived.

next chapter ✍️✍️ pic.twitter.com/xGXcJqg8aR — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) June 25, 2026

Xaivian Lee spent one season at UF

The 6-foot-3 Lee, a native of Toronto, Canada, played one season for the Gators. He averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds as UF went 27–8, won the SEC regular season championship and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lee made 42 percent of his field goals, but only 29.2 percent from 3-point range.

Previously, Lee played three seasons at Princetown. As a sophomore, he averaged 17.1 points a game, then followed that up by scoring 16.9 points a contest.

Earlier this year, Lee participated in the NBA G League Combine in Chicago. Lee was not among the six players invited to the NBA Draft Combine that week, but he made his mark in the two games he played and tested well in the various workouts. He led his team in assists on both scrimmages.

Lee came off the bench in the first game and recorded eight assists, three rebounds and two points in 20:40 played. He then got the start in his second game and finished with six points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes. He was one of the top performers in workouts.

Lee ranked No. 1 overall in the pro lane drill at 9.97 seconds and also finished in the top five in the shuttle run (No. 2 overall), 3/4 court spring (No. 3) and vertical jump (No. 5).

NBA scout Cyro Asseo wrote the following on Lee:

“Played as a lead guard, prioritizing playmaking for his teammates over his own scoring. He grabbed any loose boards in his path and showed he can use his quickness for more than just scoring, though his defense remains a slight concern.”