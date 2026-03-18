3 FSU pitchers combine for no-hitter as Seminoles run-rule Bethune-Cookman, 12-1

The FSU baseball team was going to be hard-pressed on Tuesday to do anything as impressive as the three-game sweep it pulled off at Wake Forest this past weekend.

Well, all the No. 11 Seminoles did was go out and throw a no-hitter in a 12-1, seven-inning win over Bethune-Cookman at Dick Howser Stadium.

Cooper Whited started the game and struck out six batters in 3 1/3 innings of work. Brodie Purcell then came on in the fourth, inherited a bases-loaded jam after Whited hit two batters and walked another, and after hitting the first batter he faced (for Bethune-Cookman’s lone run), he retired two batters to end the inning and then sat down three more in the fifth.

Cole Stokes then came on and allowed just one walk over the next two innings, to go along with two strikeouts, and he completed the no-hitter when he induced a ground ball double play to end it.

FSU (17-3) has now won four in a row heading into this weekend’s showdown with No. 10 North Carolina State. Bethune-Cookman drops to 14-7.

While the pitching was clearly the story of the night, the FSU offense wasn’t too shabby either.

The Seminoles scored double-digit runs for the third time in four games, with Myles Bailey finishing the game with a double, a homer (his ninth of the season) and 4 RBIs. Leadoff hitter Brayden Dowd also added two hits, as did catcher Nathan Cmeyla.

Eli Putnam and Dowd both scored three runs apiece for the Seminoles, who scored three in the first, four in the second and then five in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away.

FSU pitcher Cooper Whited helped the Seminoles throw a no-hitter Tuesday against Bethune-Cookman. (Courtesy of Florida State Sports Information)

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