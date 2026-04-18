3-run blasts from Stuetzer, Putnam spark FSU Baseball to 11-0 rout of Irish

All the concerns about the FSU baseball team’s offense drifted away at least for one night on Friday, as the Seminoles blasted a pair of three-run homers and rolled to an 11-0 victory against visiting Notre Dame.

With FSU leading 4-0 in the sixth, designated hitter Nathan Cmeyla padded the Seminoles’ lead with an RBI single. Then freshman outfielder John Stuetzer delivered a three-run blast to put the ‘Noles ahead by eight.

Another three-run homer, this time from first baseman Eli Putnam, pushed the advantage to 11-0 and set the stage for a seven-inning, run-rule victory.

Wearing turquoise caps to honor Seminole Heritage, Florida State got off to an emphatic start when junior left-hander Wes Mendes struck out all three Notre Dame batters he faced in the top of the first. Mendes ended up allowing three hits in six shutout innings; he struck out seven, walked two and improved to 7-2 on the year.

Cmeyla gave Florida State a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run double, and the Seminoles added two more runs in the fourth.

FSU got three RBIs apiece from Cmeyla, Stuetzer and Putnam. Cmeyla went 3-for-4 on the day, and the Seminoles got two hits apiece from Chase Williams, Gabe Fraser and Cal Fisher.

Brodie Purcell pitched the seventh and gave up a couple of hits, but he struck out the final two batters to secure the run-rule victory.

With the win, FSU improves to 26-11 on the season and 10-6 in the ACC. Notre Dame falls to 17-16 and 7-12.

The Seminoles will look to clinch the series victory in Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m.

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