3-year Lafayette starting QB Dean DeNobile commits to Florida State

Florida State has been looking to add one more experienced quarterback for the 2026 season, and the Seminoles did that on Friday by landing a commitment from former Lafayette College three-year starter Dean DeNobile.

The veteran QB confirmed his decision to Warchant and other media while making his official visit to Florida State.

“It was great. I loved it,” DeNobile said of his visit. “It’s a great school. This is FSU. This is the place people want to be. … I’m excited to get to work. It’s a great school. People dream to play at a place like this.”

In 2025 for Lafayette, DeNobile completed 223 of 347 passes (64.3 percent) for 2,528 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was named first-team All-Patriot League.

Overall, he has started 35 games for the FCS school over three years. He was an All-Patriot League second-team pick in 2023 and a team captain in 2024 and 2025.

DeNobile said Florida State’s coaches explained that the offense he played in at Lafayette was very similar to what the Seminoles run under Gus Malzahn.

“Coach Malzah, he’s incredible,” DeNobile said. “He’s one of the best coaches to ever do it. Playing for a guy like that is a dream come true.”

DeNobile completed 65.3 percent of his passes during his three years as a starter. He finished his time at Lafayette with 6,942 passing yards and 53 touchdowns with 23 interceptions.

His best year rushing the ball came in 2023, when he had 86 attempts for 180 yards and six touchdowns. He finished with 10 rushing touchdowns for his Lafayette career.

New Florida State General Manager John Garrett was the head coach at Lafayette until 2021, so the two knew each other from their time with the Leopards. Garrett actually recruited DeNobile out of New Jersey to attend the Pennsylvania school.

DeNobile joins sophomore Kevin Sperry, Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels and freshman Jaden O’Neal in the Florida State quarterback room for 2026. O’Neal recently underwent surgery, however, and is expected to miss the season.

Warchant staff writer Nick Carlisle contributed to this report.

