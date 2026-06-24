4-star DL Sam LeJeune commits to Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles made a big recruiting splash on Wednesday as they landed a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Sam LeJeune. The Mississippi standout confirmed his decision to Warchant and also announced it publicly.

“There’s only one way, it’s the ‘Nole way,” LeJeune told Warchant.

LeJeune chose the Seminoles over multiple other schools, including Cal, Washington, Auburn and Mississippi State.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, the Poplarville, Miss., product is the No. 125 prospect overall in this class, as well as the 12th-best defensive lineman and fifth-best player in Mississippi.

In the last few weeks, since LeJeune left his official visit, this has mainly been a battle between Cal and the Seminoles. The Bears were making a last-second push, however, the Poplarville product ended up sticking with longtime favorite Florida State.

When asked what his decision came down to, the four-star lineman told Warchant, “a place where I’d want to play football at and what was in my heart.”

Even though he stars in high school in the Magnolia State, one of the things that made Florida State more appealing for the top defensive lineman was the fact that he is originally from Florida, having grown up in the Panhandle. He also still has family in the area.

The Seminoles were one of the most consistent schools in this recruitment. They were LeJeune’s first offer, and then never stopped pushing.

“It feels great. They were my first offer, and they stuck with me the whole time,” the defensive lineman said after his recent visit to Tallahassee. “Through ups and downs, which is great.”

This is Florida State’s second defensive line commitment in recent weeks. Eric Vaulx Jr., who also hails from Mississippi, committed after his official visit a few weeks prior.

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