'A true walking miracle' ... FSU honors linebacker Ethan Pritchard in emotional ceremony

The presentation of the Doc Fauls Rise Above Adversity Award is always one of the most special moments at Florida State’s annual Golden Nole Awards banquet.

The award, which is named for legendary athletic trainer Don Fauls, typically honors an FSU student-athlete who has overcome a serious injury or medical condition to return to competition. This year, it was presented to a Seminole who has battled back from so much more.

Linebacker Ethan Pritchard, a freshman on the 2025 Florida State football team, was critically injured after being shot in the head in a case of mistaken identity on Aug. 31 — one day after the Seminoles defeated Alabama in their season opener.

Pritchard was left in a coma for days and hospitalized for more than a month before moving to a rehabilitation facility and eventually back home. Even though he still moves with the aid of a walker, Pritchard remains on the Florida State roster and is a valued part of the Seminoles’ program.

FSU football coach Mike Norvell had to pause and gather himself emotionally while presenting the Doc Fauls Award to Pritchard this week.

“Twenty-four hours after we beat Alabama, I got a phone call — it’s a phone call you never want to get,” Norvell said. “A player was shot. And we didn’t know at the time the extent of what it looked like. But it was a mad dash to the hospital.”

Norvell heaped praise on Florida State’s sports medicine staff and all of the first-responders and hospital personnel who helped Pritchard in those early stages, when his life was still hanging in the balance.

He also asked the crowd to honor Earl Pritchard, Ethan’s father, who has been by his son’s side for every step of his medical journey.

“I got a chance to see one of the strongest men I’ve ever seen in my life rally a family, take all the information that was coming in, and be able to show faith and belief,” Norvell said of Earl Pritchard. “From the moment that I saw him there at that hospital, to this day, it’s just a constant belief, a constant faith in his son. And what the good Lord had in store for him.”

Then Norvell shared how inspiring Ethan Pritchard has been for himself and the entire Florida State football program.

“For a young man that was in the hospital for over 40 days — many of those days really were non-responsive,” Norvell said. “Some really tough moments. Some really challenging times. Some really bleak outlooks at times. But I got to see a young man fight. … Then one day, the eyes came open. A couple days later, the hands started moving. A few days later, he got a chance to start blinking, to start speaking, to start communicating back and forth.

“And from that day, all he’s done is focused on his journey, on his improvement, and being one of the greatest examples I’ve ever seen of strength, belief, passion and love for those that he gets to be around. We are so fortunate to be around a true walking miracle. And that’s what he is.”

Pritchard then received a standing ovation as he walked onto the stage and shared a few heartfelt words with the FSU community.

“I just want to say I appreciate everybody,” Pritchard said. “Keep me in y’all’s prayers. I appreciate my family and my Daddy right there. That’s the man with the plan — he ain’t ever leave my side. But just keep me in y’all’s prayers. I appreciate all the love. And as always, ‘Go ‘Noles.'”

Here is the video of the award presentation:

"A true walking miracle"



Coach Norvell presents Ethan Pritchard with the Doc Fauls Rise Above Adversity Award at last night's Golden Nole Awards#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/Jq14bt0Zht — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 29, 2026

Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard is joined on stage at the Golden Nole Awards by head coach Mike Norvell (from left) and FSU sports medicine staff members Jerry Latimer, Josh Chatman and Scott Trulock. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

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