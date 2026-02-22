After big first inning, bats go silent as Florida State Baseball falls to No. 9 Auburn

In the first inning of Saturday’s game against No. 9 Auburn, the Florida State baseball team’s offense scored four runs on five hits. And it looked like it was going to be yet another fun day at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Then the next eight innings happened. The Seminoles scored just one more run — and that came on a two-out wild pitch on a strikeout — and collected just two more hits as the Tigers completely shut down their bats the rest of the way in an eventual 8-5 comeback win over FSU.

Auburn scored a single run off starting pitcher Bryson Moore in the second thanks to his own error and then another run in the third on a solo home run. But the Seminoles still held a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning.

That’s when things went sideways.

After a one-out walk to the No. 9 hitter, Moore was removed for reliver Cade O’Leary. He allowed a soft liner to left for a single and then struck out the next batter and was one strike away from getting out of the inning. But Auburn’s Eric Guevera fisted a slow-rolling single to score a run.

And the next hitter, Chase Fralick, followed with a bloop down the first-base line that landed just off the glove of right fielder Brody DeLamielleure, who then collided with second baseman Jace Estes.

Both fielders were motionless as the ball laid off to the side. It allowed Guevera to score all the way from first, and Fralick almost had an inside-the-park home run but first baseman Myles Bailey threw him out at home to end the inning. The damage was done, however, and Auburn had a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Estes was pulled immediately after the play and then DeLamielleure was allowed to bat in the top of the sixth but was then pulled from the game shortly thereafter. Florida State head coach Link Jarrett said after the game that Estes was taken to the emergency room with a lower body injury and DeLamielleure was sent as well for concussion protocol.

As for the game itself, it just never got any better for the Seminoles. They were able to load the bases in the sixth on an infield single, an error and a two-out walk to Chase Williams, but Brayden Dowd popped out to left to end the inning.

Dowd came up again in the top of the eighth with a chance to change the game. Gabe Fraser, who had two hits on the day, got hit with a pitch with one out, and Carter McCulley followed with a ground-ball single to left. They advanced on a wild pitch, and then Fraser scored on a strike-three wild pitch to Williams, who was able to reach second when the catcher couldn’t pick the ball up cleanly at the backstop.

But on a 3-2 pitch, with the tying run at second, Dowd grounded out to first to end the threat.

The Seminoles then went 1-2-3 in the ninth, with two strikeouts, for their first loss of the season. Fraser was the only Florida State hitter with multiple hits, and Dowd was the only one with an extra-base hit. He led off the game with a double to left-center and scored on an RBI single by Noah Sheffield.

The Seminoles play again on Saturday against Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. ET.

