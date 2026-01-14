After lengthy negotiation, FSU's Desir twins officially enter transfer portal

After more than a week of speculation and negotiations, On3 reports Florida State defensive linemen Mandrell Desir and Darryll Desir officially entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday evening.

Because on-campus recruiting is not allowed until Thursday due to an NCAA-mandated “dead period,” Florida State’s staff still likely has a little more time to continue negotiations. Barring a change of heart from the twins, however, their departure would deal a major blow to Florida State’s defense in 2026.

Though his brother was more highly regarded by some in the recruiting process, Mandrell had the more impressive freshman season.

He finished the year with 30 tackles and actually led Florida State with 6.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. His 6.5 sacks were the third-most ever by an FSU freshman, behind only Ron Simmons and Brian Burns.

At the conclusion of the season, the 6-foot-4, 262-pounder finished second in voting for ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he was named a Freshman All-American by On3 and other outlets.

Darryll Desir enjoyed a productive freshman season as well. He recorded 23 tackles with one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, and he played his best in the final weeks of the season.

Against N.C. State, the 6-5, 262-pounder racked up seven tackles, which was the most by a Florida State freshman defensive lineman since Simmons in 1977. He then recorded his second start in the Florida game and recorded four more tackles.

More than half (13) of his 23 tackles came in the final three games.

The twin defensive linemen signed with Florida State out of Miami Norland High.

