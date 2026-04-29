All FSU Hoops transfers are in! 'Noles officially announce Rancik, other newcomers

Even though they all previously announced their commitments, Florida State’s incoming transfers don’t become official until all of their paperwork has cleared the Seminoles’ compliance office.

With an announcement Wednesday morning that former Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik has officially been added to the Florida State roster, that means the Seminoles’ entire transfer class is on board. It’s a class rated No. 1 in the ACC and among the best in the country.

Here are the releases from Florida State on each of the transfers, including comments from second-year head coach Luke Loucks.

A native of Slovakia who played high school basketball in California, Rancik heads to Tallahassee after spending two seasons at Colorado.

“Sebastian is a program-changing addition for us,” Loucks said. “At 6-foot-11, his versatility really sets him apart – he can stretch the floor with his shooting, put the ball on the deck, and make plays in space. That combination of size and skill is rare, and it allows him to impact the game from multiple positions. He also takes on the challenge defensively, as he matched up with some of the nation’s best individual players last season with an urgency and passion that is contagious. His length and feel make him a perfect fit for how we want to play on both ends. We see him as a high-level prospect with the tools and upside to continue developing at Florida State, and we’re excited about what he brings to our program.”

Sebastian Rancik | F | 6-11 | 220 | Bratislava, Slovakia | JSerra Catholic High School (Calif.)/Colorado

BEFORE FSU: Appeared in 62 games with 37 starts in two seasons at Colorado…rated as a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 23 power forward in the portal class of 2026…scored 551 points, grabbed 254 rebounds, dished out 78 assists, recorded 40 steals and blocked 22 shots…started 26 of the 29 games he played in 2025-26 and averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game…ranked fourth in the Big 12 with a free-throw percentage of 86.0…was second on the team in rebounding and blocks and third among Buffaloes in scoring, steals and assists…scored a career-high 24 points in a win vs. Eastern Washington…grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds in a win vs. Arizona State…played in 33 games with 11 starts in his true freshman season…led Colorado with 19 points and nine rebounds at Kansas…also led the team in scoring in his collegiate debut with 14 points vs. Eastern Washington…was a four-star ranked as the No. 70 overall prospect in the class of 2024…played four years at JSerra Catholic after moving to the United States for high school…earned first-team All-CIF-SS Division 1 honors after helping lead the Lions to 22 wins and into the quarterfinal round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 tournament…averaged 16.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while adding 45 blocks…represented Slovakia at the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship Division B, averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Abaev, a 2025 McDonald’s All-American from South Florida, played his freshman season at Cincinnati.

“Shon is a proven competitor who has already produced at a high level as a freshman, and we believe his best basketball is still ahead of him,” Loucks said. “His experience on big stages, winning background, and versatility make him a great fit for our program, and we’re excited to add him alongside a familiar teammate in Collin Paul. Shon has positional size matched with an extremely high skill set that will thrive in our system.”

Shon Abaev | SF | 6-8 | 210 | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Calvary Christian Academy/Cincinnati

BEFORE FSU: Played freshman season at Cincinnati, where he appeared in 24 games with 12 starts…averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Bearcats…scored 13 points at No. 1 Arizona…reached double-figure points in eight games, including a season-high 20 points and eight rebounds vs. NJIT…was a five-star prep prospect out of Calvary Christian Academy…also played in Overtime Elite and Under Armour Association Circuit…ranked as No. 22 prospect in the Class of 2025 in 247Sports Composite and as a unanimous top-30 player in the country…played in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game…led Calvary Christian to a 3A state championship his senior year…averaged 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while leading the Eagles to 22-1 overall record…averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while helping Calvary Christian reach 4A state playoffs his junior year…in his first year of varsity action, he averaged 12.0 points and 4.2 rebounds as a sophomore…was high school teammates with FSU signee Collin Paul.

A veteran guard, Taylor spent his first two seasons at UNC Asheville and earned first-team all-conference honors last season.

“Kam is a tremendous athlete who is still just scratching the surface of his potential,” Loucks said. “We believe his best basketball is ahead of him. What really separates him is his ability to create; he can make plays for himself and for others, and he has a natural feel for the game with the ball in his hands. His combination of elite athleticism and playmaking gives him a chance to impact the game in a big way, and we’re excited to help him continue developing in our system.”

Kam Taylor | G | 6-7 | 185 | Charlotte, N.C. | Carmel Christian School/UNC Asheville

BEFORE FSU: Appeared in 63 games with 32 starts in two seasons at UNC Asheville…rated as a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 22 shooting guard in the portal class of 2026…was a first-team All-Big South selection his sophomore season after leading the conference with his average of 18.9 points per game and playing a conference-high 34:42 per game…also led the Bulldogs with 97 assists and ranked second on the team with 161 rebounds and 21 blocks, while his 27 steals were third-most on the team…played in all 32 games with 30 starts…was named to the All-Big South Freshman Team after appearing in 31 games with two starts in 2024-25…averaged 8.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as the Bulldogs’ sixth man…as a senior at Carmel Christian, he averaged 24.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while earning all-state accolades…was named MVP of the North Carolina Private School All-Star Game.

Robinson, a Tallahassee native, played his first three seasons at Missouri and was an All-SEC Defensive Team selection as a sophomore.

“Anthony is exactly what you look for in a point guard – tough, vocal, and someone who naturally commands respect,” Loucks said. “He’s grown a lot over his three years at Missouri, and bringing him back home to Tallahassee means a lot to our program. We expect him to step in right away and lead, not just on the court but in how we work, prepare, and represent Florida State every day. We believe that with Anthony’s defensive intensity and offensive skill, he can be one of the most well-rounded and productive point guards in the ACC.”

Anthony Robinson II | G | 6-3 | 185 | Tallahassee, Fla. | Florida State University School/Missouri

BEFORE FSU: Appeared in 96 games with 50 starts in three seasons at Missouri…rated as a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 22 point guard in the portal class of 2026…scored 709 points with 257 rebounds, 241 assists, 159 steals and 24 blocks…appeared in all 33 games with 19 starts in 2025-26 season…averaged 8.9 points, 3.0 assists and team-high 1.6 steals per game…steals-per-game average ranked seventh in the SEC…recorded career-high 10 assists at Kentucky, the most by a Tiger in nine seasons, while helping lead Missouri to its first-ever win at Rupp Arena…made career-high four 3-pointers as part of season-best 20-point performance vs. VMI…named to SEC All-Defensive Team as a sophomore, the only underclassmen to earn that distinction in 2024-25 season…played in 33 games and made 31 starts while averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game…his assists and steals averages both led the team, and he ranked second in the SEC in steals…his 2.04 assist-to-turnover ratio was seventh-best in the conference…shot 48.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent on 3-point attempts…scored career-high 29 points in a win vs. California…registered a career-high eight assists in wins vs. Vanderbilt and South Carolina…saw action in 30 games during his true freshman season…led Tigers with 38 total steals, the first freshman to lead Missouri in steals since 2015-16 season and the sixth-highest total by a freshman in program history…led Florida State University School to 109 wins in his career…left Florida High as the winningest boys basketball player in state history…was named first-team all-state as a junior after helping the Seminoles win the 3A state championship…played on four district championship teams…named Big Bend Player of the Year as a senior and to the All-Big Bend Team as a junior…his father, Anthony, played baseball at Florida A&M, and his mother, Anicia, was a sprinter on the track team at Cal State Northridge.

Amare Robinson, the younger brother of Anthony Robinson II, played his freshman season at Tallahassee State College after a productive prep career at Florida State University School.

“Amare is a young player with a bright future because of how he approaches the game,” Loucks said. “He’s unselfish, he’s coachable, and he understands what it means to be a great teammate. The Robinson family is special, and we’re excited to have them fully part of our program. Amare is going to develop the right way here and make a real impact over time.”

Amare Robinson | G | 6-1 | 179 | Tallahassee, Fla. | Florida State University School/Tallahassee State College

BEFORE FSU: Played in all 30 games and made four starts in his true freshman season at Tallahassee State College…helped Eagles win the Panhandle Conference regular season championship…averaged 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game…also recorded 21 steals…played in 85 games over three seasons at Florida State University School…helped lead Florida High to the 2022 3A state championship…was three-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Seminoles…averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game his senior year while leading Florida High to the regional final round of the state playoffs…averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game on a regional semifinal team as a junior…registered 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game on Florida High’s state championship team his sophomore season…his father, Anthony, played baseball at Florida A&M, and his mother, Anicia, was a sprinter on the track team at Cal State Northridge.

Schwieger, a veteran forward, was named MVC Freshman of the Year in 2023-24 and has appeared in 99 total games at Valparaiso and Wake Forest.

“Cooper is a tremendous addition to our program,” Loucks said. “He has real experience in college and in the ACC from competing with Wake Forest last season and starting in 11 games. He has started 76 games in his three seasons, and he has shown his productivity and impact on winning. We love his versatility and skill set on offense. He has the ability to shoot, pass, and attack off the dribble, which fits into how we want to play offensively. We believe he still has untapped potential, which is exciting. Most importantly, Cooper is a great young man who is motivated to help the Seminoles win a championship on the court while embracing the community.”

Cooper Schwieger | F | 6-10 | 235 | Overland Park, Kan. | Blue Valley Southwest HS/Valparaiso/Wake Forest

BEFORE FSU: Appeared in 99 games with 76 starts in his first three collegiate seasons…played first two seasons at Valparaiso and started all 65 games…averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while adding 96 blocks, 67 assists and 28 steals…named 2023-24 MVC Freshman of the Year…started all 31 games of his true freshman season and averaged 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game…became the fourth MVC freshman since 1992-93 to average at least 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in a season…started all 34 games his sophomore year and increased his scoring average to 15.8 points per game and grabbed 7.8 rebounds per game while helping lead the Beacons to the semifinal round of the MVC Tournament…voted second-team all-conference performer…transferred to Wake Forest for his junior season and appeared in 34 games with 11 starts…scored 172 points, grabbed 84 rebounds, registered 31 assists and added 20 blocks and 17 steals…ranked second on the team in blocks…scored a season-high 13 points in a win at Georgia Tech…played 2022-23 season at Link Prep and averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Assui, a native of Italy, brings experience and proven production against international competition.

“Elisee is a young man who stands out immediately for his maturity and professionalism, but he’s also a very skilled and versatile basketball player,” Loucks said. “At 6-foot-5, he has the ability to impact the game in a lot of ways. He can guard multiple positions, he plays with great motor, and he has a strong feel for the game. Offensively, he’s comfortable playing within a system, making the right reads and finishing plays, while continuing to expand his skillset on the perimeter. What really separates him is how disciplined he is in his approach. He understands spacing, he competes on every possession, and he makes winning plays. I love that he has high-level international experience playing with and against some of the best players in the world. Elisee helped lead his Italian National Team to a U20 gold medal last summer while averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and carrying the team defensively. When you combine that with who he is off the court, it makes him a perfect fit for Florida State.”

Elisee Assui | G | 6-5 | 219 | Varese, Italy | Isituto Giuseppe Nasta

BEFORE FSU: Has represented Italy in numerous international competitions…averaged 13.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists while helping lead Italy to the gold medal at the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket Championship…scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the gold-medal game victory over Lithuania…recorded 22 points and four rebounds in a semifinal win over Serbia…averaged 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while representing Italy in the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket Championship…played 2025-26 season for Pallacanestro Varese in Italy’s LBA Serie A…appeared in 27 games and averaged 3.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in his first year in the league.

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