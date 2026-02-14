Bailey, Mendes lead FSU Baseball to 5-1, season-opening win over JMU

While most of the preseason talk centered around the talented newcomers on the Florida State baseball team, it was several familiar faces who led the Seminoles to a season-opening, 5-1 victory Friday night over visiting James Madison.

Junior left-hander Wes Mendes gave FSU a strong start on the mound; sophomore Myles Bailey and redshirt sophomore Brody DeLamielleure homered in the first two innings; and sophomore Noah Sheffield delivered the big hit in a three-run eighth to blow the game open.

All in all, it was a solid opening night for the Seminoles before a capacity crowd of 6,700 inside Dick Howser Stadium.

Mendes, who was making his first Friday night start, pitched five solid innings to help Florida State build a 2-0 lead before leaving the game in a controlled start. He struck out seven batters while allowing four hits and one walk.

Bailey got Florida State on the scoreboard in the first by blasting the first pitch he saw high over the fence in right field for a 425-foot home run. And the Seminoles pushed their lead to 2-0 in the second inning when DeLamielleure ripped another solo homer to right-center.

James Madison cut Florida State’s lead to 2-1 in the sixth inning, but the Seminoles blew things open with three in the eighth, thanks in large part to a pinch-hit, two-run single by Sheffield.

The Seminoles and Dukes will meet again for Game 2 of the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete postgame coverage.

Florida State first baseman Myles Bailey watches his first home run of the 2026 season sail over the fence in right-center field. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Sports coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*