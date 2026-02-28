Bassong, McCray lead Florida State men to 80-71 win at Georgia Tech

Ho-hum. Just another ACC road win for the Florida State men’s basketball team.

Granted, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are one of the worst teams in the conference, but it’s never supposed to be easy to win on the road in this league.

And yet, the Seminoles have now four in a row away from the Tucker Center and five of their last six.

The Seminoles got 20 points from Robert McCray V and a 14-point, 12-rebound effort from freshman Thomas Bassong on their way to an 80-71 win in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

It was a five-point game at halftime and the lead never really felt completely safe until there were about three minutes left, but the Seminoles were pretty much in control throughout despite shooting just 27 percent from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech shot just 35 percent from the field.

Chauncey Wiggins added 12 points, but it was McCray and Bassong who were the stars of the show.

Florida State out-rebounded Georgia Tech 44-34 and had 18 offensive rebounds, which led to 18 second-chance points. Alex Steen added eight boards and Lajae Jones, despite a tough shooting night, finished with seven for the Seminoles, who are now 15-14 overall and 8-8 in the league.

For the first 16 minutes or so it was one of the best first halves Florida State had played all year. The Seminoles were controlling the boards, getting contributions from everyone that played, and forcing Georgia Tech into long offensive droughts.

But that all stopped in those final four minutes. Martin Somerville hit three free throws after being fouled to give the Seminoles a 40-24 lead with 4:06 left. From that point on, Georgia Tech outscored Florida State 12-1. The Yellow Jackets hit back to back wide open 3’s and also attacked the rim for a couple of buckets.

Meanwhile, Florida State couldn’t do anything on the other end. The Seminoles missed every shot they took the rest of the half and turned it over three times in the final 1:45, allowing Georgia Tech to crawl back and make it a game at the half.

The run extended to 14-1 when the Jackets made the first basket of the second half, but from there FSU’s defense took over and Georgia Tech struggled to get anything going until the game was well out of reach in the final minutes.

Florida State plays again on Wednesday night at Pitt.

