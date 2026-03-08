Bats stay hot for Florida State in 17-3 win; Seminoles win ninth straight

The winning streak is now at nine games for the Florida State baseball team.

That’s impressive enough as the Seminoles enter a week in which they will take on rival Florida and then open ACC play at Wake Forest.

But what has perhaps been most encouraging over these last handful of games is what the FSU offense has looked like. And that most definitely includes Sunday’s 17-3, seven-inning win over Northern Kentucky to finish off the sweep of the Norse.

The Seminoles, who run-ruled the vistors on Saturday by a 13-3 score, scored 10 runs in the first inning on Sunday on their way to the 14-run win at Dick Howser Stadium.

Freshman John Stuetzer delivered a single, a stolen base, a home run, two runs and two RBIs, and Myles Bailey had an RBI double and a two-run homer to centerfield. In the first inning alone.

Freshman Kelvyn Paulino Jr. added a two-run single, Nathan Cmeyla also had a two-run single, and freshman Will Bavaro added an RBI single to go along with the fireworks from Stuetzer and Bailey. By the time the first inning was over, Florida State had eight hits, 10 runs and another sweep well within its sights.

Starting pitcher Bryson Moore, after sitting for more than 25 minutes during the bottom of the first, gave up three runs in the second inning but then settled down nicely after that. He wound up allowing just one more hit over the next three innings and finished his outing with six strikeouts and just one walk to pick up the win.

The Florida State bats quieted a bit after the first inning, but that was a pace that was going to be difficult to maintain.

Bavaro added an RBI double in the second, Noah Sheffield had an RBI groundout in the fourth, and Brayden Dowd, who returned to the lineup after dealing with a shoulder injury, hit an opposite-field home run in the fifth.

Dowd then hit a three-run shot off the top of the wall in center in the bottom of the sixth for the final scoring of the day for the Seminoles.

All told, Florida State crushed four homers and five doubles in the win. This was on the heels of a two-homer, three-double performance in the win on Saturday, and a two-homer effort on Friday.

It was a welcome sight for an offense that had accounted for just 10 homers all season coming into the weekend series, and had scored just 10 runs total in the sweep of The Citadel last weekend.

Cal Fisher, batting in the No. 9 hole for the first time this season, had two doubles and a walk. Paulino, Dowd, Stuetzer, Bailey, Bavaro and Sheffield all had two hits as well for the Seminoles, who are now 13-2 overall.

Cole Stokes pitched a perfect inning of relief in the sixth with a pair of strikeouts, and Manny Lantigua, in just his second appearance of the year, pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to finish off the run-rule win.

Florida State plays again on Tuesday in Gainesville against the Gators.

Florida State pitcher Bryson Moore delivers Sunday against Northern Kentucky. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

