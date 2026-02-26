Blue-chip guard Martay Barnes Commits to FSU!

The Florida State men’s basketball team is adding to an already stacked recruiting class with the commitment of four-star combo guard Martay Barnes, who has chosen the Seminoles over Auburn.

This commitment comes shortly after Barnes took his official visit to Tallahassee for the Seminoles’ game against the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Florida State has been a very consistent factor in this recruitment. Head coach Luke Loucks went and visited him in January, and that trip was followed by another visit from assistant coaches Gerald Gillion and Derwin Kitchen in February.

Barnes was also on campus in October for Florida State’s football game against Miami.

Barnes reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class just last week, with the announcement coming during halftime of the FSU-Boston College game.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Barnes was a top-50 player in the 2027 recruiting class and the second-ranked combo guard. His rankings have not been updated to reflect his reclassification.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound recruit is now the fourth top-110 player to commit to Loucks. He joins four-star center Marcis Ponder, guard Brandon Bass Jr. and small forward Collin Paul. Dual-sport athlete Jasen Lopez, who plays point guard in basketball and receiver in football, is also in the class and already joined the team after enrolling this spring.

