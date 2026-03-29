Blue Devils trounce 'Noles, 11-4, to avoid series sweep

With star slugger Myles Bailey lost to a season-ending leg injury, the Florida State baseball team went into Sunday’s series finale against Duke looking for a dominant performance on the mound or a spirited offensive attack to make up the difference.

The Seminoles got neither.

Sunday starter Bryson Moore, who came into the game with a 3.58 ERA and had surrendered just six runs in his previous four starts combined, gave up more than that in just four innings. Moore was tagged for seven runs on eight hits, as the Blue Devils avoided a series sweep with an 11-4 victory at Dick Howser Stadium.

Florida State’s offense accounted for eight hits — but only two for extra bases — as the Seminoles fell to 21-6 overall and 7-2 in the ACC. Duke improved to 18-12 and 5-7.

Moore seemed to have no answers against a Duke lineup that scored 11 runs in a losing effort on Saturday afternoon. He gave up two hits in the first inning before getting out of that jam with no damage, then he surrendered two runs on two hits and a walk in the second, and the wheels completely came off in the fourth.

With one run already across and runners at second and third base with two outs, Florida State decided to intentionally walk three-hole hitter Kaden Smith to load the bases.

Cleanup batter Matthew Strand then blasted a 2-2 pitch over the left-field fence for a grand slam and a 7-0 lead. Moore’s day was done after that inning, and Florida State’s offense never got going.

The Seminoles, who were playing their first full game without their best player, were shut out through their first five innings before scoring one in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth. Duke starter Andy Leon, who came in with a 1-1 record and a 4.94 ERA, allowed just one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings; he struck out nine and walked two.

FSU will return to action Tuesday at Stetson before traveling to Charlottesville, Va., for a three-game series with the Cavaliers, beginning on Thursday.

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