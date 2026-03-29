BREAKING: Florida State announces Myles Bailey has season-ending surgery

Florida State baseball announced Sunday afternoon that star first baseman Myles Bailey underwent a successful surgery on his lower leg, one that will cause Bailey to miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Myles for a full, speedy recovery,” head coach Link Jarrett said in the university’s statement. “I have not coached a player with a better combination of work ethic, character, and skill.”

Florida State’s official announcement added that Bailey is expected to make a full recovery.

Bailey was injured in the eighth inning of FSU’s 12-11 win over Duke Saturday evening. The team’s top MLB prospect broke for second base after an errant pickoff throw headed into foul territory. As Bailey slid into second base, it appeared that he dislocated his ankle.

Silence fell over the crowd at Dick Howser Stadium as Bailey was attended to; he ultimately left the field on a stretcher.

“Our medical team was fully engaged from the moment he was injured,” Jarrett said. “He will recover from this injury and return to his dynamic form.”

Bailey, who is draft eligible this season, hit his 13th home run of the season on Saturday. His sophomore season at Florida State included a .363 batting average, a team-leading 33 runs batted in and 1.495 OPS.

Bailey has hit 32 home runs combined in his two years in Tallahassee. Because he was far and away the Seminoles’ number one power threat — and one of the top power bats in all of college baseball — Bailey drew a significant amount of intentional walks. His on-base percentage stood at .582 at the conclusion of Saturday’s game.

In the official university statement, FSU did not disclose the exact nature of the surgery or a timetable for Bailey’s recovery.

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