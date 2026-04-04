Bryson Moore shines on mound, FSU offense erupts in series-clinching win at No. 10 Virginia

Cal Fisher hit his first home run of the season, eight different Seminoles collected hits, and Bryson Moore was nearly unhittable on the mound as the No. 7 Florida State baseball team knocked off No. 10 Virginia, 9-3, on Saturday afternoon.

The victory gives the Seminoles another ACC series win and improves their record to 24-7 overall and 9-3 in the league.

Moore, pitching against his former team, had his best outing of the season.

The right-hander, who was coming off his worst outing of the season last Sunday against Duke, got out of a two-on, no-out jam in the second inning thanks to a double play grounder, and then he absolutely shut down the Cavaliers’ bats the rest of the way.

Moore pitched seven innings and allowed just two hits. He struck out seven and walked one on 85 pitches.

During one stretch in the middle innings, he struck out five of six batters. And after the second inning, he didn’t allow a hit; the only baserunner reached on an error.

Meanwhile, the Florida State offense was giving him plenty of support.

It started with a Fisher homer to left field in the second inning. It was his first of the year and gave the Seminoles a quick 2-0 lead. That advantage grew to 4-0 the next inning on a Hunter Carns RBI double and an Eli Putman RBI single.

The Seminoles then put up another two-spot in the top of the fifth when Carter McCulley ripped an RBI single to right-center and then Chase Williams, batting in the leadoff spot, followed with an RBI double.

McCulley added an RBI double in the seventh, Williams had an RBI groundout, and Noah Sheffield contributed with a sacrifice fly to right field.

All told, the Seminoles racked up 12 hits, including three doubles and a home run, and also drew eight walks.

Carns, Fisher, John Stuetzer and McCulley all had two hits apiece. Brayden Dowd had a hit and three walks, and Fisher scored three runs in the victory.

Virginia was able to hit back-to-back homers off of reliever Brodie Purcell in the bottom of the eighth and then one to lead off the ninth — the second straight rough outing for the USC transfer — before Gabe Nard came on and got the final three outs to secure another impressive series win for the Seminoles.

Florida State plays again on Tuesday at home against rival Florida before traveling to Atlanta for a Thursday-Friday-Saturday series against No. 3 Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are coached by former FSU great James Ramsey, who is in his first year as head coach.

Florida State pitcher Bryson Moore throws against his former school, Virginia, on Saturday. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

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