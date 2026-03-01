Bryson Moore throws gem as FSU Baseball finishes sweep of The Citadel, 2-0

Bryson Moore didn’t get much support from the FSU baseball team’s offense on Sunday, but it turned out he didn’t need much.

The Virginia transfer, who had mixed results in his first two starts of the season, was outstanding in his third. He gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out five batters in six shutout innings.

Moore, a junior right-hander, faced just two over the minimum of 18 batters. And FSU’s offense did enough to help the Seminoles pull out a 2-0 victory that wrapped up a three-game series sweep.

FSU is now 8-2 on the season, while The Citadel falls to 4-5.

“Well-pitched today, and enough defense to hold them scoreless,” FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. “And when you do that, you’re obviously right where you want to be. … We had chances to bust that game open today and did not do it, but Moore was sharp. I thought he threw some of the best cutters we’ve seen him throw. Got the big double-play in the middle part of that outing, which was big.”

The Seminoles struck first offensively in the bottom of the second inning when Eli Putnam singled and came around to score on an RBI double from freshman John Stuetzer. FSU picked up its second run in the fifth when Chase Williams led off with a bunt single and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Hunter Carns.

That inning was a pretty good representation of FSU’s offense for the day, however. The Seminoles had the bases loaded with no outs but only came away with the one run.

It was a similar story throughout the game as FSU hit into multiple double plays and just could never come up with the big hit to break things open. The Seminoles scored just four runs in the final two games of the series against The Citadel after needing 10 innings to pull out a 2-1 win in Game 2.

“We were fortunate to win these games,” Jarrett said. “It’s hard to beat somebody three times, and I’m really proud of the way we pitched. … And I thought our defense was enough to hold them scoreless. When you do that, you don’t have to have a lot offensively.”

Chris Knier looked sharp in pitching the final three innings Sunday to pick up the save. He allowed one hit while striking out four.

Next up for FSU is a Tuesday night home game against Jacksonville. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete postgame coverage.

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*