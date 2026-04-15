Carns powers Seminoles to streak-busting 9-2 win over Stetson

Five Florida State pitchers combined to stymie the Stetson offense, and Hunter Carns delivered a power-packed performance at the plate to lead the Seminoles to a 9-2 victory Tuesday night against visiting Stetson.

The win snapped the Seminoles’ four-game losing streak and improved their record to 25-11 on the season; Stetson falls to 14-22.

After getting swept last weekend at Georgia Tech, FSU wasted little time taking control of Tuesday’s contest at Dick Howser Stadium. With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning, Carns blasted a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left field for a three-run homer and a 4-1 lead.

Carns then helped Florida State blow the game open with a five-run seventh inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Carns ripped the first pitch he saw for a two-run double to left.

Nathan Cmeyla followed that up with a two-run double of his own to push the Seminoles’ advantage to 8-2, and Brody DeLamielleure capped the scoring with an RBI single that scored Cmeyla.

Cooper Whited and four Florida State relievers, meanwhile, did their part to keep the Hatters’ batters at bay. Whited was credited with the victory after starting and pitching three innings; no other Seminole pitcher threw more than two.

Combined, they allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits; the Seminoles struck out 12 and walked just two.

Carns finished the night 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs and two runs scored. Five other Seminoles recorded one hit apiece.

Next up for Florida State is an ACC home series against Notre Dame, starting Friday at 6 p.m.

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community today and get 50% off an annual subscription!

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*