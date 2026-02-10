The Cub finds his home; Charlie Woods commits to Florida State golf
Charlie Woods added his name to one of college golf’s best recruiting classes in 2027, committing to Florida State Tuesday afternoon.
Charlie, the son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, chose the Seminoles over Stanford, Alabama and Florida. He announced his commitment via social media Tuesday afternoon.
“Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University,” Woods posted. “Go Noles!”
The younger Woods visited Florida State, as reported by Warchant, for the football team’s matchup against Pitt in October. Alongside Woods that weekend was Florida State commit Miles Russell.
Woods now joins Russell, the No. 1-ranked player in the American Junior Golf Association — the top junior tour in the country.
Florida State head golf coach Trey Jones has worked on the Woods commitment for some time, including a face-to-face meeting with Tiger Woods at one of the golf legend’s properties, according to Warchant sources.
This past fall, Charlie Woods helped lead the Benjamin School to its second FHSAA Class 1A golf state title in the last three years.
Warchant’s Jeff Cameron contributed to this story.
