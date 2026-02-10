The Cub finds his home; Charlie Woods commits to Florida State golf

Charlie Woods added his name to one of college golf’s best recruiting classes in 2027, committing to Florida State Tuesday afternoon.

Charlie, the son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, chose the Seminoles over Stanford, Alabama and Florida. He announced his commitment via social media Tuesday afternoon.

“Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University,” Woods posted. “Go Noles!”

BREAKING: CHARLIE WOODS -> FSU



Posting on his Instagram account, Charlie Woods, the son of @TigerWoods, has committed to @FSUGolf.



https://t.co/MP6Qa2CPG3 pic.twitter.com/RhlxbwdJMg — Warchant.com (@Warchant) February 10, 2026

The younger Woods visited Florida State, as reported by Warchant, for the football team’s matchup against Pitt in October. Alongside Woods that weekend was Florida State commit Miles Russell.

Woods now joins Russell, the No. 1-ranked player in the American Junior Golf Association — the top junior tour in the country.

Florida State head golf coach Trey Jones has worked on the Woods commitment for some time, including a face-to-face meeting with Tiger Woods at one of the golf legend’s properties, according to Warchant sources.

This past fall, Charlie Woods helped lead the Benjamin School to its second FHSAA Class 1A golf state title in the last three years.

Tiger Woods and Florida State men’s golf coach Trey Jones at the Class 1A state championship, where Charlie Woods paced the field for the title on Nov. 15, 2025. © Alexander Peterman / The Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Warchant’s Jeff Cameron contributed to this story.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today