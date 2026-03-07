Chauncey Wiggins scores career-high 31 on Senior Day as FSU blasts SMU, 91-78

Playing on Senior Day, forward Chauncey Wiggins scored a career-high 31 points and Robert McCray added 17 points and 12 assists as the Florida State men’s basketball team rolled to a 91-78 victory Saturday over visiting SMU.

The win gives the Seminoles a 17-14 record on the season and a 10-8 mark in the ACC, in their first season under head coach Luke Loucks.

Wiggins, a senior who transferred in from Clemson, connected on 10 of 14 shots from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He also pulled down nine rebounds.

McCray, a senior transfer from Jacksonville University, connected on 6 of 10 shots and 4 of 6 from long range.

Florida State shot better than 50 percent from the floor in both halves and led by as many as 22 points in the second period.

The Seminoles were hoping to earn the No. 7 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament, but Louisville’s win at Miami earlier Saturday afternoon means the Seminoles will play in the 8-9 game on Wednesday.

