Comeback Trail: Former FSU golfer Daniel Berger races to big lead at Arnold Palmer

Florida State has been making a lot of headlines in the world of golf recently, from the commitment of prep star Charlie Woods to former FSU great Brooks Koepka making a comeback to the PGA Tour after playing on the LIV Tour for four years.

Now, former Florida State golfer Daniel Berger is leading the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the midway mark. After an opening-round 63 and a second-round 68, Berger led by six shots when he finished playing Friday afternoon. When the entire field completed the second round, Berger still led by five strokes at 13-under par.

Former Tallahassee resident Ludvig Aberg was tied for third at 7-under.

For Berger, this is the latest step in his return to form following injury issues that sidetracked his career.

“First of all, it’s amazing to see Daniel play,” Florida State golf coach Trey Jones said. “Daniel’s been hurt. Daniel rose up to being a top-10 player in the world and made the Ryder Cup, and he and Brooks were partners at Whistling Straits (in 2021). He gets hurt, has to take a medical, he’s out for a year-and-a-half, his ranking drops, basically outside the top 100.

“And to watch him fight back and get it to a point now where he is being considered one of the better players again in that elite class, it’s a tribute to him for sure. And his talent level. To go from that journey to getting there and falling way down with injuries and getting back really shows a lot about Daniel and his ability, his determination.”

Berger played at Florida State for two years, in 2012 and 2013, and he was named a first-team All-American. In 21 tournaments, he finished in the top 10 a total of 10 times, and he recorded two tournament wins.

His most notable finish was runner-up at the NCAA National Championships.

Berger will look to continue his lead at Bay Hill in Orlando this weekend as he pursues the fifth PGA Tour win of his career.

