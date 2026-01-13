Contract details released for new FSU GM John Garrett, assistant coaches

New Florida State Football General Manager John Garrett will be paid an average of $600,000 over the next three years, as part of an agreement he signed to leave Duke late last month.

Garrett will oversee the Seminoles’ front office and run the recruiting and scouting operations. His contract was one of several released by Florida State University on Tuesday following public records requests from Warchant and other media outlets.

Contract details also were released for three new assistant football coaches — cornerbacks coach Blue Adams, running backs coach Kam Martin and Edges coach Nick Williams.

All three of those new assistants received two-year contracts.

Williams will be paid an average of $500,000 during his two seasons ($475,000 the first year and $525,000 the second year); Adams will receive $400,000 the first year and $500,000 the second year; and Martin will receive $425,000 the first year and $450,000 the second year.

