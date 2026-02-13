'Courtside with Coach J-Ride' ... Talking FSU Basketball, previewing upcoming games

After a heartbreaking loss to Virginia snapped the Florida State men’s basketball team’s three-game win streak, the Seminoles now will travel to face Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg.

Florida State is 11-13 overall and 4-7 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while the Hokies are 17-8 and 6-6.

In this week’s edition of “Courtside with Coach J-Ride,” college basketball analyst and former FSU assistant coach Jacob Ridenhour joins Warchant’s Ira Schoffel to discuss the Seminoles’ recent performances and look ahead to the next two games.

Ridenhour breaks down some of the keys to Florida State’s game at Virginia Tech, then looks ahead to the Seminoles’ next contest on Tuesday against visiting Boston College.

You can watch “Courtside with Coach J-Ride” right here:

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Sports coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) moves the ball away from Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. (Melina Myers-Imagn Images)

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

***Talk about this story with passionate FSU Basketball fans on the Seminole Hoops***