Danley's 3 HRs, Beachum grand slam propel FSU Softball into Regional championship round

After pulling off a stunning upset of FSU Softball in Friday’s opening round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional, Stetson coach Shellie Cousins tried to keep the Seminoles off-balance by going with a different starting pitcher in Saturday’s elimination game.

It went poorly.

By the end of the game, Florida State had pounded out 16 hits and four home runs — including a career-high three from Ashtyn Danley — and the Hatters were sent packing.

Freshman pitcher Kennedy Temples lasted only one inning and was tagged for four runs on five hits. Stetson then turned to freshman Ava Braswell, and she gave up three runs on three hits without recording an out.

By the time Hayley Arnold, who pitched so well against FSU in the opener, stepped inside the circle, the Seminoles held a seven-run lead, and they would go on to roll to an 11-3 victory that will propel them into the championship round.

No. 1 seed Florida State will face No. 2 seed UCF on Sunday for the right to advance to the Super Regionals. FSU will need to defeat the Knights two times, while UCF would need just one victory to advance.

After their surprising loss on Friday, the Seminoles looked more like the No. 9 national seed during their two elimination games. First, they trounced Jacksonville State, 11-0, then they made quick work of Stetson, 11-3.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, third baseman Jaysoni Beachum gave FSU some comfort with a grand slam in the second. Danley then followed that with a home run of her own to give the ‘Noles a 7-0 advantage.

Danley was the star of the day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three home runs, four runs scored and five RBIs. Shortstop Isa Torres went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, and FSU got two hits apiece from Anna Hinde and Madi Frey.

Danley and freshman Bella Dimitrijevic also handled the pitching duties, with Dimitrijevic allowing two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings, then Danley allowing just one run on two hits in the final four frames.

FSU will square off against UCF at noon on Sunday, with the if-necessary game scheduled for 2:30.

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