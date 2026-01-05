DE/TE Amaree Williams announces plans to leave FSU, enter transfer portal

Amaree Williams, who played tight end and defensive end in his two seasons at Florida State, appears set now to take his talents to a new school in 2026.

Williams announced on social media Monday that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

The former four-star recruit only caught two passes for 51 yards this past season, as he began to concentrate primarily on defense. Williams also recorded 10 tackles, two tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Palm Beach product caught five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2024.

The NCAA transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2 this cycle, and it will remain open for 15 days.

A number of Florida State players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal in recent weeks. Here is an updated list of those decisions.

