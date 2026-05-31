DL Commitment! Mississippi product Eric Vaulx Jr. makes pledge after FSU official visit

In the days leading up to his official visit to Florida State, Mississippi defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr. told Warchant that he wanted to see if Tallahassee made him feel like “home.”

The Seminoles apparently did just that.

As he completed his visit Sunday morning, Vaulx told reporters he has committed to Florida State.

“The visit was like nothing ever before, that’s what I committed yesterday to the school. The player relationship, the personal intimacy that the coaches have with the players including myself.”

Vaulx still has OVs set to Tennessee and Missouri, however he is in discussions with his family about dropping those “but the initial goal is to stay here and make this home.”



Early on in his recruitment, the three-star prospect had just three Power Four offers — from Oklahoma, Tennessee and Ole Miss. However, his stock started to soar in the spring when he got five more big-time offers in March and April.

This was Vaulx’s second time on the Florida State campus as he was at a spring practice in early April.

More on why FSU: “The players, the coaches, how the coaches are forcefully instilliing, trying to get close to the players, the intnacmy, teh one on ones, a lot of one on ones, a lot of personal talk with tye guys and just trying to get a real connection on not just the football player but the soon to be man.”



On Terrance Knighton: “He real straight forward, real cool dude, he always going to keep it 100 with me, even when he wanted to get on my head about me and film or just me as a player or soon as a man.”



On Mike Norvell Reaction: “His normal reaction, hype, crazy, loud. It was awesome.”



On Recruiting Others: “Jayden Miles, I’m trying to get him to come down here. Karlos, trying to get him to commit, go ahead and make me and him a good little duo, him in the interior and me on the outside.”





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