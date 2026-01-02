Ernie Sims expected to be promoted to FSU LBs Coach

With the departure of linebackers coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis to Missouri, Florida State is now expected to promote assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims to the main role.

The move was expected following Papuchis’ departure, and it was confirmed to Warchant by an FSU source Thursday.

Sims spent this past season as the assistant linebackers coach at Florida State, and before that he was an analyst under Randy Shannon in 2024.

Prior to coming back to his alma mater to coach in 2024, Sims was linebackers coach at UCF under then-head coach Gus Malzahn, and held the same position at USF.

As a player, Sims was the highest rated recruit to ever come to Florida State. He went on to play at FSU for three years from 2003 to 2005. He was All-ACC second team in 2004, and All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2005.

He was also an ESPN.com first-team All-American in 2004 as a sophomore. He was then drafted by the Detriot Lions with the ninth overall pick in 2006.

