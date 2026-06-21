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Warchant Football Recruiting

Final Official Visit Weekend: Latest updates as FSU wraps up recruiting weekend

Matt LaSerre
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Cairo, Ga., Edge rusher Stevan Thornton III is greeted by Florida State defensive coordinator Tony White. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

It wasn’t a large group, but the Florida State football staff hosted its final round of official visits this weekend before the NCAA dead period kicks in on Monday.

Among the recruits on campus this weekend were official visitors Stevan Thornton III, an edge rusher from Cairo, Ga.; Atlanta linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa and longtime Florida State safety commit Jemari Foreman.

Warchant staffers Matt LaSerre and Nick Carlisle are on the scene, getting all the latest information on those visits — interviews with the players as they are leaving and also getting the scoop from sources about how each recruitment is trending.

Check out the Live Updates Thread on the Recruiting and Portal Board for all the latest details.

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