Final Official Visit Weekend: Latest updates as FSU wraps up recruiting weekend

It wasn’t a large group, but the Florida State football staff hosted its final round of official visits this weekend before the NCAA dead period kicks in on Monday.

Among the recruits on campus this weekend were official visitors Stevan Thornton III, an edge rusher from Cairo, Ga.; Atlanta linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa and longtime Florida State safety commit Jemari Foreman.

Warchant staffers Matt LaSerre and Nick Carlisle are on the scene, getting all the latest information on those visits — interviews with the players as they are leaving and also getting the scoop from sources about how each recruitment is trending.

Check out the Live Updates Thread on the Recruiting and Portal Board for all the latest details.

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

***Discuss this article with Florida State football fans on the Premium Recruiting Board.***.