Florida State - Alabama a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff, more game times announced

Florida State release

Florida State football learned four more game times for the 2026 season Wednesday in an announcement from the ACC and ESPN.

The Seminoles will host New Mexico State on August 29 at 7:00 p.m. on the CW, followed by a previously-announced Labor Day game on September 7 vs. SMU at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. After an open date on September 12, FSU will play at Alabama on September 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Florida State also has start times for all three of its Friday games. FSU visits Louisville on October 9 for a 7:00 p.m. game on ESPN and plays at Pitt on November 13 for a 7:00 p.m. game on ESPN. It was announced earlier this month that Florida State would host Florida on November 27 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Florida State and New Mexico State have met once before, a 36-0 win at Doak Campbell Stadium in 1964. FSU is looking for a second consecutive win over Alabama after toppling the Crimson Tide 31-17 to open the 2025 season.

The Seminoles are 18-6 all-time against Louisville, including a 16-6 win over the Cardinals in the 2023 ACC Championship Game, the most recent matchup. FSU has won both matchups over Pitt in Pittsburgh since the Panthers joined the ACC prior to the 2013 football season.

Game times for the remainder of the 2026 schedule will be announced throughout the season.

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