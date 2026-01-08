Florida State cornerback Shamar Arnoux expected to enter transfer portal

Florida State cornerback Shamar Arnoux is no longer listed on the Florida State football team’s roster page and is expected to enter the transfer portal. 247Sports was the first to report Arnoux’s likely departure.

The rising sophomore played in 11 games in 2025, starting four. He logged 27 tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit.

Out of high school, Arnoux was ranked the No. 12 cornerback in the country according to Rivals.

Should Arnoux depart for another program, he will have four years left to play three.

A number of Florida State players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal in recent weeks. Here is an updated list of those decisions.

