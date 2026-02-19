All-22 Film Breakdown: Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels

When Florida State decided to take former Auburn and Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels as its top transfer signal-caller in the 2026 cycle, it was due to Daniels’ play down the stretch for Auburn. Warchant lead football analyst Dominic Robinson is back in 2026 to break down a full game of Daniels’ All-22 coaches’ film — the Tigers’ game at Vanderbilt.

One of Robinson’s first notes is that while Daniels can run, he often employs a throw-first mentality.

“He’s different than Tommy [Castellanos] in that when he’s running, you can see he’s looking downfield,” Robinson said. “He’s looking to make throws.”

One aspect of Daniels’ game that should differentiate the 2026 Florida State offense from the 2025 offense is his use of the middle of the field.

“The thing that we really lacked as an offense this past year was guys running in-breaking routes,” Robinson said.

In this breakdown, Robinson shows:

How Daniels uses his legs

Footwork/mechanics as he scans the field

Top concerns/holes in Daniels’ game

Florida State football footage from 2025

To watch the full All-22 film breakdown, click play on the video above.

