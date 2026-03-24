Florida State Hosts Savannah Bananas at Doak Campbell Stadium, Generating $10.1 Million in Economic Impact for Tallahassee

FSU Sports Information Release:

Florida State University announced Tuesday that the Savannah Bananas’ historic appearance at Doak Campbell Stadium generated an estimated $10.1 million in total economic impact for Tallahassee and the surrounding region, reinforcing the university’s commitment to leveraging its facilities for community and economic benefit.

The multi-day event drew tens of thousands of fans to campus and delivered a significant boost to the local economy, including hotels, restaurants, retail businesses, and transportation services.

Independent analysis shows:

• A 38.6% increase in out-of-market visitors to Tallahassee during the event window

• 48.7% of attendees traveled more than 50 miles to attend

• Strong demand across the hospitality sector, with elevated hotel occupancy and increased downtown activity

“This event is exactly what we mean when we talk about using our facilities to serve Tallahassee and the broader region,” said Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford. “Doak Campbell Stadium is a community asset, and bringing an event of this scale to our campus delivered real, measurable economic benefit while introducing new audiences to Florida State.”

The Savannah Bananas, one of the fastest-growing sports entertainment brands in the country, brought a national spotlight to Tallahassee, attracting visitors from across Florida and beyond. Tickets were purchased from 48 states and Washington D.C., creating an influx of out-of-town guests who contributed heavily to the economic impact, with spending concentrated in lodging, dining, and local entertainment.

Local and regional leaders emphasized the importance of events like this in driving tourism and supporting small businesses.

“This is a powerful example of what can happen when Florida State and our community work together to attract major events,” said John Dailey, Mayor of Tallahassee. “The economic activity generated benefits businesses across Tallahassee and helps strengthen our local economy.”

In addition to the direct economic impact, the event delivered substantial exposure for Tallahassee as a destination capable of hosting large-scale national events, further enhancing future tourism and event recruitment opportunities.

Florida State leadership noted that this event is part of a broader strategy to activate university facilities year-round; expanding economic impact, supporting local partners, and generating additional resources that benefit more than 500 Seminole student-athletes across 21 sports.

“We have a responsibility to ensure our facilities create value not just on game days, but throughout the year,” Alford said. “This is a model for how we can continue to grow Tallahassee’s visibility, support our community, and strengthen Florida State Athletics.”

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