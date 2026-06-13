FSU Baseball secures commitment from slugging JUCO catcher Coy Clements

After the Florida State baseball team hauled in a front-line pitcher Thursday afternoon, the Seminoles have added some thump to their lineup.

Pearl River Community College catcher Coy Clements has committed to play for Florida State. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound rising redshirt sophomore mashed at the NJCAA level in 2026, hitting 24 home runs and amassing 71 RBIs in 61 games.

Clements’ OPS for the national championship-winning PRCC Wildcats was 1.376. He was named a first-team JUCO All-American on Thursday.

Clements bats and throws from the right side. Defensively, he was charged with seven passed balls and two errors in 2026.

Previous to his time at Pear River, Clements redshirted at Southern Mississippi in 2025. Coming out of high school, the Hattiesburg native was the 500th overall player in his recruiting class, per Perfect Game.

Hunter Carns, who was Florida State’s starting catcher for most of the past two seasons but struggled mightily with his defense, entered the transfer portal last week.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.