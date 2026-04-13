Warchant TV: Florida State baseball podcast with Chris Chavez and Corey Clark

In this week’s Florida State baseball podcast “K Time” — featuring former Seminole pitching great Chris Chavez and Warchant’s Corey Clark — the guys discuss a winless week and what comes next. Specific talking points include:

The key to the walk-off double play by Georgia Tech on Thursday night.

How Florida State can bounce back this week against Stetson and Notre Dame.

The Seminoles batting order, signs of power and getting key hits.

Pitching staff assessments.

Watch this episode below:

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