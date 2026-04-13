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Warchant TV: Florida State baseball podcast with Chris Chavez and Corey Clark

XN5fvSCv_400x400by: Tom Lang1 hour ago

In this week’s Florida State baseball podcast “K Time” — featuring former Seminole pitching great Chris Chavez and Warchant’s Corey Clark — the guys discuss a winless week and what comes next. Specific talking points include:

  • The key to the walk-off double play by Georgia Tech on Thursday night.
  • How Florida State can bounce back this week against Stetson and Notre Dame.
  • The Seminoles batting order, signs of power and getting key hits.
  • Pitching staff assessments.

Watch this episode below:

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