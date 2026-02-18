Florida State baseball, softball teams roll to run-rule victories

Courtesy of Florida State Sports Information

FSU Baseball 13, JU 3

The No. 16 Florida State baseball team went on the road for the first time this season and defeated Jacksonville 13-3 in eight innings on Tuesday night in Jacksonville.

In front of a FSU-heavy crowd at John Sessions Stadium, the Seminoles (3-0) scored their 13 runs on 11 hits and took advantage of 10 walks and five JU errors while holding the Dolphins (4-1) to three runs on eight hits. Florida State had one error and left 10 runners on and Jacksonville stranded seven.

After a scoreless opening three innings, FSU scored in every other inning, with three in the fourth, one in the fifth, six in the sixth, two in the seventh and one in the eighth that sealed the run-rule. JU plated their three in the sixth.

Three players had multiple hits, three drove in multiple runs and four scored multiple runs. Junior left fielder Brayden Dowd registered two hits, two RBI and two runs scored at the top of the lineup.

On the mound, redshirt sophomore left-hander Payton Manca made his season debut and earned the win. In 3.0 innings, he did not allow a run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Junior right-hander John Abraham followed Manca with 2.0 shutout innings of his own and held the Dolphins to one hit and no walks with three strikeouts.

With the victory, Florida State improves to 139-42 all-time against Jacksonville and 50-28 in road contests. The Seminoles have won eight in a row and 11 of the last 12 since 2022.

Tuesday was FSU’s first midweek game of the young season.

Manca stranded two in the first. He benefited from a double play and nicely fielded a bunt himself to leave one on in the second. The right-hander ended his night with a perfect third inning.

The Seminoles’ bats broke through in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead on three hits with an error. A leadoff walk got it started, and two singles loaded the bases. A fielding error brought in sophomore first baseman Myles Bailey for the first run, but the Dolphins got an out in the process. A groundout plated sophomore catcher Hunter Carns before sophomore second baseman Gabe Fraser singled home junior center fielder Chase Williams.

Abraham relieved Manca in the fourth and retired the side in order.

Florida State added another run in the fifth to make it 4-0, as sophomore designated hitter Noah Sheffield doubled and scored on a single by junior shortstop Cal Fisher.

FSU added six more runs in the sixth to extend its lead to 10-0, as all but one Florida State batter had two plate appearances in the inning. The Seminoles had just two hits, but took advantage of two errors and seven walks. Williams opened the inning with a leadoff walk, stole second and third and scored on a passed ball before the next at-bat was completed.

Three more walks loaded the bases for Dowd, who drove in two with a base hit to right. Sheffield then reached on an infield single to bring in another run, and a Fisher walk made it 9-0. The final run came on a groundout to bring in Sheffield. In the bottom half of the sixth, the Dolphins answered with a three-run home run to cut their deficit to 10-3.

The Seminoles got two back in the seventh inning, both with two outs. Bailey drove in the first on a hard-hit single to right and he scored on a fielding error. That extended the lead back to 12-3.

After junior righty Jake Echols fired a scoreless seventh, sophomore pinch hitter Jace Estes drove in Williams with a single to make it 13-3. Senior righty Ben Barrett came out of the bullpen and got a strikeout to end it in the eighth to finish off the run-rule win.

The Seminoles travel to Arlington, Texas, for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field from February 20-22. FSU will face Michigan, No. 9 Auburn and Nebraska at the home of the Texas Rangers.

FSU Softball 8, Louisiana 0

The No. 7 Florida State softball team shut out Louisiana in five innings by a final score of 8-0 on Tuesday night at the Seminole Softball Complex.

The Seminoles (9-2) improved to 13-9 all-time over the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-4), including a 5-2 edge in Tallahassee. Florida State has run-ruled Louisiana in each of their past three meetings.

Freshman right-hander Bella Dimitrijević (1-0) made her fourth career start, earning her first career win in the Garnet and Gold. In a new career-high of 3.2 innings, she gave up three hits while striking out two and allowed no runs. Louisiana’s Lexie Delbrey (1-1) took her first loss.

The Seminole offense put up five hits and drew six walks in the win. Junior shortstop Isa Torres continued her dominance at the plate, reaching base in all three of the appearances. She went 2-for-2 with a single and a double and drew a walk.

The bats came alive in the bottom of the second inning. With the bases loaded, a hard-struck ball by freshman second baseman Marin Heller forced an error out of the Louisiana infield, allowing junior first baseman Angelee Bueno to score from third. Junior third baseman Jaysoni Beachum drew a walk in the next at-bat, advancing redshirt-freshman Bella Ruggiero home.

Junior utility Ashtyn Danley sent the ball up the middle, reaching on the fielder’s choice and allowing Torres to take home, making it 3-0. Freshman catcher Anna Hinde then powered a single into left field, scoring Heller from third and Danley from second.

The Seminoles loaded the basepath once more in the bottom of the fifth inning. A wild pitch gave Danley space to steal home, and sophomore utility Shelby McKenzie plated another run on a sacrifice fly by Bueno. Ruggiero’s second hit of the season couldn’t have come at a better time as she ripped a single through the middle infield to score freshman outfielder Makenna Sturgis.

Danley entered the circle in relief in the fourth inning, throwing 1.1 innings. She allowed one hit while striking out one.

Florida State will continue their homestand when they host the Dugout Club Classic this weekend. The Seminoles will take on No. 9 Alabama, Dartmouth and Elon. First pitch against Dartmouth is set for 3 p.m. on Friday.

Florida State shortstop Isa Torres (left) and second baseman Marin Heller share a laugh during Tuesday’s win over Louisiana. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

