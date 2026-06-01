Florida State baseball's season comes to an end in 5-4 loss to St. John's

Just like the first time the two teams played, the game came down to the final inning. The final pitch.

And once again, St. John’s was the one celebrating at the end.

After a two-run homer by Cal Fisher cut the Red Storm’s lead to 5-4 with one out in the ninth, Brayden Dowd worked a two-out walk to set the stage for No. 3 hitter, Brody DeLamielleure. He worked the count to 2-2 and fouled off a pitch before taking a called third strike from St. John’s reliever Victor Frederick to end the game and the season.

Florida State finishes with a 40-19 record.

St. John’s (37-19) advances to the Super Regionals where it will take on Alabama later this week.

The game started off well for the Seminoles, who had a 2-0 lead in the fifth on the strength of another Fisher homer (he hit three in the regionals) and a DeLamielleure two-out RBI single.

But John Abraham, who took over for starter Payton Manca in the fourth, got himself in trouble in the fifth with two walks and a single. He struck out Shaun McMillan for the second out of the inning but then allowed a first-pitch grand slam to cleanup hitter Adam Agresti, who also hit the biggest homer of Friday’s game to help propel the Red Storm to that upset win in Game 1.

His 430-foot blast gave St. John’s a 4-2 lead and the lead was extended to 5-2 when Ben Barrett committed an error on a pop up, and then Kevin Mebil wild-pitched the runner to third and then home with two outs. That one run wound up being the difference as the Seminoles scored two in the ninth.

St. John’s recorded just three hits in the entire game. But Florida State pitchers walked seven batters and the Red Storm were able to take advantage — thanks mainly to one big swing — to wrestle control of the game. The bullpen was good enough, Frederick and Jack Nestler combined for four innings in relief of starter Evan Hoeckele, who is typically a reliever himself, to send the program to their second ever Super Regionals.

Meanwhile, Florida State’s season ends in frustrating fashion. Because the Seminoles hit the ball hard all game, there were at least 10 outs that were hit over 100 miles per hour (St. John’s had three 100-mile-per-hour exit velocities) but could never string together the big inning — an issue that has plagued the offense really since star slugger Myles Bailey went down with a season-ending injury two months ago.

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