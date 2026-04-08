Florida State men's basketball retains forward Bassong for 2026-27 season

One of Florida State coach Luke Loucks’ top priorities this offseason was to retain forward Thomas Bassong. Bassong’s deal to return to the Seminoles is now official, FSU basketball has announced.

Warchant first reported that an FSU-Bassong deal was trending in the right direction on Monday night.

Bassong played a critical role in the Seminoles’ defensive turnaround this offseason, starting the majority of games down the stretch in ACC play.

Though Bassong averaged just 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, his defensive impact showed up in the form of 21 steals, 13 blocks and a consistent ability to put pressure on the opposing offense.

The 6-foot-8, 203 pound freshman was a late addition for Florida State last offseason. Bassong joined the program from Overtime Elite by way of Paris, France.

Out of high school, On3 rated Bassong as the No. 114 overall player in the country.

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