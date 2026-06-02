Jarrett, Florida State brace for another busy offseason; three 'Noles departing (4:49 p.m. UPDATE)

UPDATE (4:48 p.m. ET) — Florida State INF Noah Sheffield and OF Chase Williams plan to enter the transfer portal, per College Baseball Network reports.

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Even before Florida State baseball’s season ended Monday afternoon, turbulent times had arrived for the Seminoles and countless other programs across the country.

The transfer portal is open, and it waits for no Super Regional winner, let alone a College World Series Champion.

“The calendar and the landscape is almost unthinkably difficult as to what we have to deal with in baseball with the portal opening today,” Jarrett said Monday evening. “Somebody told me there’s thousands of players in there today.”

To that end, Florida State received its first bit of portal news Tuesday afternoon. Infielder Kelvyn Paulino Jr. — a promising high school signee from the 2025 recruiting class — will enter the transfer portal, per a report from College Baseball Network’s Andrew Riedell.

Paulino appeared in 35 games (26 starts) for FSU this season. He hit .276 in 105 at-bats and produced nine extra base hits (one home run, two triples and six doubles). The 6-1, 182-pound freshman was the No. 53 overall player in Perfect Game’s 2025 recruiting rankings.

This outgoing move figures to be the first of potentially dozens for Jarrett ahead of the 2027 season. Florida State, which finished the year 40-19 after dropping Monday afternoon’s game to St. John’s, could see turnover similar to last season when, per Jarrett, “23 or 24 new players” were added to the program.

The machinations don’t end when the portal closes on June 30, either.

“Then the draft in mid-July,” Jarrett said. “Are we talking nine, ten, eleven, twelve — how many of these guys (are leaving)? In all of my imagination of what it would be like to coach, never could you dream of this is where it’s landed in terms of trying to construct a roster to produce a functional team. It is hard, and the inconsistencies of year to year and who is successful or not, it has escalated to the point of it’s very difficult to even predict.

“And even once it’s together, then there’s things that come up that make it extremely hard to have consistency of having three regionals in a row.”

To follow along with all of Florida State baseball’s offseason roster moves, Warchant members can head to the FSU baseball board thread.

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*