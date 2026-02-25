Florida State freshman DE Brooks suffers significant injury

Florida State football is proceeding through its annual Tour of Duty workouts ahead of spring practice, which starts in just a couple of weeks.

Warchant has learned that during one of those training sessions, freshman edge rusher Cam Brooks sustained a torn Achilles; he will likely miss a significant amount of time.

Brooks is a local prospect from nearby Thomas County Central; he was a last-second addition to the 2026 recruiting class as he committed to Florida State on signing day. The surprise came after Brooks decommitted from Cal just a few weeks earlier, due to the firing of Justin Wilcox.

“This was the dream school before my recruitment started,” Brooks said at the time. “This was my dream school. They just weren’t really recruiting me. … now I’m going here.”

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher had been one of the standouts of the 2026 offseason. A source close to the program compared his early performance in winter workouts to those of the Desir twins last offseason.

Worth noting: Former FSU edge rusher, now Mississippi State Bulldog, Jayson Jenkins sustained a similar injury last offseason and returned for the season-opener against Alabama.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council