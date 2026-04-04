Florida State lands commitment from 2027 athlete Dayon Cooper

Florida State landed a commitment from athlete Dayon Cooper Saturday afternoon. Cooper chose the Seminoles over Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Cooper has seen an uptick in his recruitment recently. The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete — who now holds 20 offers and is being recruited to play both sides of the ball — said he arrived in Tallahassee this weekend with the intent to commit.

“I had my mind on it,” Cooper said. “Coach Norvell just made it even better. You know, his energy.”

Cooper’s commitment comes off his second visit to Florida State this spring; he was first on campus for a junior day March 7, prior to the start of camp. Cooper was back at FSU on Saturday for the Seminoles’ second scrimmage.

While some schools are recruiting Cooper as a wide receiver, Florida State likes sees him as a cornerback in their system.

“Coach Blue [Adams] has been good to me ever since I first stepped on campus,” Cooper said of FSU’s first-year cornerbacks coach. “And just since then, he made me feel like it was home. We built a bond and I committed to him.”

Asked if he was going to keep other visits on the books, Cooper told reporters that he’d be consulting with his father, his agent and his head coach.

“As of right now, I’m home,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s official visit to Florida State begins June 5.

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