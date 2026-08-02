Warchant TV: Florida State defensive coaches Terrance Knighton, Evan Cooper speak on Sunday practice

Florida State completed its first weekend of practice Sunday morning. To wrap the day of practice, safeties coach Evan Cooper, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and safety Ma’Khi Jones spoke to the media.

To watch their interviews in full, click play on the videos below.

Florida State holds its first scrimmage of the fall on Tuesday night. Offensive coaches Kam Martin and Austin Tucker speak to the media on Monday.

For updates on coaches’ and players’ interviews, Warchant subscribers can head to The Tribal Council message board.

Stay tuned to Warchant for more coverage of Friday’s practice as well as updates throughout fall camp.

The Seminoles will open the season on August 29 when New Mexico State comes to Tallahassee. FSU’s first marquee game will be on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, against SMU.

Head coach Mike Norvell is 38-34 in his six-year tenure at Florida State. His ACC record is 22-26.

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