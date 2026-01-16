Twin Peaks: Florida State strikes new revenue share deal with Desir brothers
After a tumultuous week and a half of back-and-forth negotiations, Florida State was able to agree to new terms with defensive linemen Mandrell Desir and Darryll Desir. Just one day after the twins officially entered the transfer portal, a deal was struck.
The announcement came via multiple social media reports Thursday night.
After the Desir twins’ agency, LAA Sports and Entertainment, announced intentions to enter the portal last Monday, Warchant sources say several twists and turns occurred at the negotiating table. Major points of contention, according to sources, included compensation conditions, offset/buyout language and contract term.
Though the exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed, the new agreement is believed to have a multi-year framework, according to a Warchant source.
Mandrell Desir completed a standout true freshman season for Florida State with a team-leading 6.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound rising sophomore was named an On3 True Freshman All American and an FWAA Freshman All-American.
Darryll Desir enjoyed a productive freshman season as well. He recorded 23 tackles with one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, and he played his best in the final weeks of the season.
The twin defensive linemen signed with Florida State out of Miami Norland High.
