Florida State first baseman Myles Bailey drafted by the Chicago Cubs at pick No. 75

There was never a doubt that his name would be called on Saturday.

It was just a matter of when.

Myles Bailey, the local product who became a larger-than-life figure at Florida State before a season-ending injury, was drafted in the second round of the Saturday’s Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago Cubs (75th overall pick).

With the 75th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Cubs select @FSUBaseball first baseman Myles Bailey, No. 83 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/XWNTXiKgPC pic.twitter.com/UW4kC2B5l5 — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 11, 2026

Going into Saturday, Bailey was ranked as the No. 83 overall prospect by MLB.com and ESPN’s latest mock draft had the star slugger being drafted with the 73rd pick.

Before his injury, Bailey was on his way to having one of the most memorable seasons in Florida State history.

He was hitting .363 with 13 homers (many of them titanic blasts well over 400 feet) and 33 RBIs. Bailey was also slugging over .900 with more walks (35) than strikeouts (30).

His on-base percentage was a staggering .582 through 26 games and his OPS was an other-worldly 1.495. For comparison, the next closest OPS on the Seminoles’ roster was by Brayden Dowd and he was at .983.

Bailey wound up still leading Florida State in home runs.

Now, it’s a question of if he’ll ever hit another in a Seminoles’ uniform.

The slot value for the 75th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft is a $1.12 million dollar signing bonus. That doesn’t mean the Cubs can’t pay more than that, but they do have a hard cap to what they can pay all their draft picks in total. So, players selected in the second round may not get much more over slot value because teams want to sign as many of their draft picks as they can.

Then again, Bailey isn’t a typical player.

And it wouldn’t be surprising if the Cubs offered him more than slot. Especially because FSU has offered him a sizable financial package to stay at Florida State for one more year.

Florida State baseball via video/podcast show ‘K Time’ with Chris Chavez and Corey Clark

The latest episode of ‘K Time’ includes an update on Florida State baseball portal activity and a preview/analysis of the MLB Draft. Watch below!

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Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.